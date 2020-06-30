COVID-19: Limpopo records its 10th death, while NC still has 1

The health ministry has on Monday night also confirmed 6,130 new cases of the virus over the past 24-hour cycle.

JOHANNESBURG – Seventy-three more people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing South Africa's toll to 2,529.

The latest infections push the number of known cases to over 144,000.

On the recovery front, just over 70,000 patients have beaten the virus, putting the recovery rate at 48.9%.

The Northern Cape still has one COVID-19 related death, while Limpopo has recorded its 10th.

#COVID19 statistics in SA as at 29 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/FgnK8UZBJU — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 29, 2020