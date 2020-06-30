CoCT starts suspension proceedings against official accused of rape

Raphael Martin, a sub-council 23 manager, made his second appearance at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) on Monday said it had commenced with suspension proceedings of a senior municipal official accused of child rape.

He is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl and was arrested more than a week ago.



Community members gathered at court once again to support the rape victim and her family.

The Strandfontein Community Policing Forum’s Sandy Schuter Flowers said the accused was well known to organisations fighting such offenses.

“This is somebody that stood alongside us as activists when we picketed against gender-based violence, and it’s extremely disappointing and it angers me,” she said.

The CoCT said it was in the process of making a final decision in suspension proceedings.

The municipality was also awaiting the outcome of a bail application at the end of July.

If Martin is released on bail, a suspension would be with full benefits. However, if bail conditions prevented him from reporting for duty, a suspension would be without benefits.

If bail is denied, the principle of “no work, no pay” continues.

