Cineworld cinemas in United States and UK to reopen from 31 July

The company had previously expected to start reopening theatres, which include Regal Cinemas, on 10 July, but a number of important markets, such as Los Angeles and New York, have not yet given the go-ahead.

LONDON - Britain’s Cineworld Group said on Tuesday it would delay reopening its cinemas in the United States and Britain until Friday 31 July, while following any changes to regulations or guidance from public health officials.

Hollywood studios have also pushed back the release of summer releases, with _Mulan _and Tenet for example now scheduled for August.

Shares in Cineworld were trading up 6% in early deals on Tuesday.