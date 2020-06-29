Zondo: Parly officials must appear before commission over SOE looting

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he had already been in touch with the Speaker of the National Assembly and the chair of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to appear before the commission at some point.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday said that Parliament would have to tell the state capture commission how it carried out its oversight functions over the years while SOEs and government departments were embroiled in dodgy and corrupt dealings.

Zondo asked Molefe what the African National Congress (ANC)'s top six did after he told them about the corruption at the state-owned entity.

Molefe told Zondo that dots would have to be connected to understand why nothing was done.

WATCH: State Capture Inquiry, 29 June 2020

“The issue of how it’s carried out, its oversight functions and being able to come before the commission at some stage and I’m looking at specific SOEs, which we’ve had a lot of evidence presented here.”

