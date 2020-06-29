WC finance dept calls for assistance at Port of CT over operational issues

The department said three shipping lines were cancelling calls to the Mother City or were implementing a congestion surcharge from next month.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Finance and Economic Opportunities wants the national Department of Public Enterprises to step in at the Port of Cape Town.

It's flagged operational issues, which have led to shipping backlogs.

The department said three shipping lines were cancelling calls to the Mother City or were implementing a congestion surcharge from next month.

This has apparently led to large volumes of citrus exports being redirected to Eastern Cape ports.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier on Sunday said: “In the last month or so, vessels have been waiting outside for two weeks before they could birth. Some export orders from three months ago have not yet been shipped, several importers have been waiting for more than a month after the delivery date to receive their containers.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.