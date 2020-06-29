WC dam levels in better shape in comparison to same period in 2019

The Western Cape's average dam level has increased to over just over 44%.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's average dam level has increased to over just over 44%.

This is compared to 39.3% for the same time period last year.

Dams providing water to the City of Cape Town are at 62.5% capacity.

The biggest dam in the province, the Theewaterskloof Dam, is currently at 59.2% full.

Local government MEC spokesperson, James Brent-Styan, said that these readings largely excluded the rainfall experienced over the past weekend as measurements were taken throughout the week.

"We've had quite a storm over the past weekend, with lots of storm damage, with trees that have fallen over, lots of debris that's had to be cleared up. Mopping up operations continue in some areas. The one thing we've been very grateful for is that there've been no reports of fatalities or serious injuries as a result of the stormy weather."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.