Senior CoCT official accused of child rape remanded in custody

CAPE TOWN - A senior municipal official accused of child rape has been remanded in custody.

Raphael Martin, a sub-council 23 manager, on Monday made a second appearance at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court.

He's accused of raping a 13-year-old girl and was arrested more than a week ago.

Community members again gathered at court in support of the victim.

The Strandfontein community policing forum's Sandy Schuter Flowers said hat they were still shocked and disappointed.

"He's well known to us and also to those community-based organisations in and around Strandfontein and Mitchells Plain. We're calling on the Department of Justice to do what needs to be done."

Since his arrest, the ANC has expressed shock and has clarified that he'd not been formally part of the ANC in Mitchells Plain since 2013.

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association has also distanced itself from the former MK member.

According to them, Raphael Martin infiltrated the organisation in the late 1980s, but was later exposed as an enemy agent and ostracised.

The City of Cape Town said that it had commenced suspension proceedings.

The municipality added that because he would remain in custody and was not reporting for work, the 'no work, no pay' rule applied.

The matter resumes at the end of next month for a bail application.

