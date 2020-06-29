SCA dismisses Mkhwebane's bid to appeal ruling on Vrede Dairy Farm report

Casac's Lawson Naidoo said that they weren't surprised by the latest ruling against the Public Protector.

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal a High Court ruling on the Vrede Dairy Farm matter.

Advocate Busiswe Mkhwebane suffered a punitive costs order after her report looking into the Vrede Dairy Farm scandal was dismissed by the High Court in Pretoria last year.

Judge Ronel Tolmay found that the report was unconstitutional and invalid.

Mkhwebane was also ordered to pay 85% of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac)'s legal fees - the organisation had applied for the report to be set aside.

Casac's Lawson Naidoo said that they weren't surprised by the latest ruling against the Public Protector.

"The High Court found great frailties in the Public Protector's report and therefore set it aside as being irrational and therefore unconstitutional and we've always believed that there was no basis from which the Public Protector could lodge an appeal."

