Santaco in Western Cape urges members to adhere to lockdown regulations

This as Santaco branches in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal call on drivers to ignore a restriction which limits them to 70% capacity and load up to a 100%.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi industry leaders in the Western Cape are encouraging associations to continue to adhere to lockdown regulations.

Santaco Western Cape met on Monday, but member associations failed to agree on a way forward.

Government has tried to assist the taxi industry through a R1.1 billion relief fund, but Santaco said that it was not enough after limited operations for three months.

The sector is under pressure but in the Western Cape, there is still some support for the lockdown restrictions.

There was no conclusion at a Santaco Western Cape meeting today and the body has described it as a "delicate matter".

Consultations with primary associations will now be held on Tuesday.

A Santaco Western Cape representative told EWN that they did not want to contravene government regulations, but at the same time, their members were suffering.

He said that some drivers risked losing their vehicles and that's one of the reasons why they were desperate to return to operating at full capacity.

He could not confirm reports that some associations had already started loading at full capacity in the Western Cape.

