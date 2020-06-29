Popo Molefe gives testimony as Zondo commission focuses on Prasa

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and his legal team have been working during the nationwide lockdown but have been unable to hear evidence.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has resumed its hearings on Monday.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and his legal team have been working during the nationwide lockdown but have been unable to hear evidence.

The inquiry is hearing evidence in connection with allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Former Prasa chairperson Popo Molefe has already taken the witness chair while Martha Ngoye, who is the head of the legal department at the state-owned enterprise, is expected to follow.

_WATCH: Popo Molefe gives testimony

Other witnesses to testify include an estate agent who sold property to a former Prasa employee and an attorney from a leading law firm.

Earlier this year, the commission approached the High Court asking for an extension in order to complete its work.

A final extension was granted back in February.

The deadline for the commission to complete its work in March next year.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.