N1 Highway near Sebokeng affected by protest

JOHANNESBURG - The N1 Highway near Sebokeng has been affected by a protest on Monday morning.

Protesters have barricaded the Grasmere Highway but law enforcement officers are on the scene.

The JMPDs Wayne Minnaar: “The protestors are complaining over the location of a new police station and officials are diverting traffic to use the Golden Highway or Old Vereeniging Road as alternative routes this morning.”

