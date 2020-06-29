N1 Highway near Sebokeng affected by protest
Protesters have barricaded the Grasmere Highway.
JOHANNESBURG - The N1 Highway near Sebokeng has been affected by a protest on Monday morning.
Protesters have barricaded the Grasmere Highway but law enforcement officers are on the scene.
The JMPDs Wayne Minnaar: “The protestors are complaining over the location of a new police station and officials are diverting traffic to use the Golden Highway or Old Vereeniging Road as alternative routes this morning.”