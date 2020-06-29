20°C / 22°C
Mthatha cop in court for allegedly kidnapping, murdering ex-wife

The woman was kidnapped on 11 June and her body was found several days later.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Mthatha police officer is in court on Monday for allegedly kidnapping and murdering his ex-wife.

Four other suspects have also been arrested.

The woman was kidnapped on 11 June and her body was found several days later.

The police's Thembinkosi Kinana said: “The 55-year-old man was arrested on Friday at New Brighton in Mthatha and was also found in possession of a 9mm pistol rounds of ammunition. He was the ex-husband to the deceased whilst a 38-year-old man was arrested at Vulindlela Heights.”

Timeline

