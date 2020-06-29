Molefe: Officials told members to resign to make Prasa board dysfunctional

Former Prasa board chair Popo Molefe said that officials, including an acting director-general, told his board members to resign to render the board dysfunctional and told them that they would be offered other board positions.

Molefe on Monday gave testimony at the state capture inquiry.

His board was dissolved by then Minister of Transport Dipuo Peters without giving any reasons but she would later say that she considered the board to have been involved in corruption and irregular expenditure.

However, the North Gauteng High Court would later find in a scathing judgment that Peters' decision was irrational.

Molefe said that he was saddened that a chair of the board audit committee resigned at a time when the board was going through an audit, showing the lengths that some people went through to silence investigations into corruption.

"In fact, one of them told me that the acting director-general promised her that if she resigned, she'd be appointed to another board... 'don't worry, we'll appoint you again.'"

