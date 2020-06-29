Molefe found out Prasa board dissolved on day they had to appear in Parly

The state capture commission has heard how former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters clarified to the public, through the media, her reasons for firing the Prasa board before she had given those reasons to the board itself.

Former board chair Popo Molefe testified that he found out on the day that his board was expected to appear before the portfolio committee in Parliament, that it had been dissolved.

Five days later, Peters addressed a media briefing where she gave her reasons for the first time.

Those reasons were detailed in a North Gauteng High Court judgment that set aside Peters' decision to remove the board as irrational.

Molefe read those reasons into evidence: "She did that to the media instead of the concerned directors. She stated that the board was found wanting relating to amongst others, the decline in performance, lack of good governance, lack of financial prudence and ever-deteriorating public confidence due to spats or infighting."

WATCH: State Capture Inquiry, 29 June 2020

