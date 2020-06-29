Mbalula announces reopening of more domestic airports under level 3 lockdown

However, all international passenger flights remain prohibited unless Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula approves it.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Transport on Monday announced the reopening of more domestic airports from 1 July as lockdown level 3 restrictions were eased.

It has been three weeks since the reopening of the Or Tambo, King Shaka, Cape Town, and Lanseria international airports, which opened the way for more approvals.

Airports and airlines had to submit their standard operating procedures under the COVID-19 pandemic to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) before receiving the green light, with compliance inspections conducted by the regulator.

Now added to this list were Bram Fischer, Port Elizabeth, Upington, and the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airports, Richards Bay and Pietermaritzburg airports also made the cut.

“It was critical for us to test the efficiency and impact of the guidelines we issued against the health and safety of the passengers and aviation personnel operating in this space, and we are pleased with the progress we have observed to date,” Mbalula said.

Under lockdown level 3, only business travel is permitted.

