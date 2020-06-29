Malawi names former insurance firm director as finance minister
BLANTYRE - Former insurance company director Felix Mlusu was named Malawi’s new finance minister on Monday, a government statement said, a day after President Lazarus Chakwera was sworn in following last week’s re-run election in which he unseated Peter Mutharika.
The statement also named five other ministerial positions and three senior civil servants.