20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Malawi names former insurance firm director as finance minister

This after President Lazarus Chakwera was sworn in following last week’s re-run election in which he unseated Peter Mutharika.

FILE: Malawi’s new President Lazarus Chakwera addresses supporters at Mtandire locations in the suburb of the capital Lilongwe where he held his final rally, 20 June 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: Malawi’s new President Lazarus Chakwera addresses supporters at Mtandire locations in the suburb of the capital Lilongwe where he held his final rally, 20 June 2020. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

BLANTYRE - Former insurance company director Felix Mlusu was named Malawi’s new finance minister on Monday, a government statement said, a day after President Lazarus Chakwera was sworn in following last week’s re-run election in which he unseated Peter Mutharika.

The statement also named five other ministerial positions and three senior civil servants.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Africa

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA