Malawi names former insurance firm director as finance minister

BLANTYRE - Former insurance company director Felix Mlusu was named Malawi’s new finance minister on Monday, a government statement said, a day after President Lazarus Chakwera was sworn in following last week’s re-run election in which he unseated Peter Mutharika.

The statement also named five other ministerial positions and three senior civil servants.

