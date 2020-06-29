KZN Transport MEC calls on Santaco to retract 100% passenger loading capacity

MEC Bheki Ntuli said he would be meeting with KZN taxi bosses on Tuesday to try and reach an amicable solution.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli on Monday called on the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to retract its call for taxi operators to load commuters at 100% of the vehicle’s capacity.

Ntuli said he would be meeting with KZN taxi bosses on Tuesday to try and reach an amicable solution.

Last Friday, Santaco in KZN was the first to make such calls. The national leadership of Santaco followed and announced a similar stance at the weekend.

Ntuli said that the safety of commuters should be prioritised.

“Commuters are their employers and they must choose whether they want to kill them, or they don’t. This pandemic has affected a lot of people and many businesses have been affected, it’s not only them,” he said.

The MEC said that the government understood the plight of the taxi industry.

“We are still prepared to talk to them because we want them to be in business in full force, but we shouldn’t also compromise the lives of commuters,” Ntuli said.

Despite the ongoing impasse, Ntuli insisted that relations between Santaco and the provincial government remained cordial and believed both parties would be able to find a solution.

