KZN commuters feel unsafe as Santaco members defy lockdown regulations

Santaco in KZN said that it had so far not declared a shutdown because no vehicle had been impounded for ferrying commuters at 100% of the vehicle's capacity.

DURBAN - Taxi commuters in KwaZulu-Natal said that they felt unsafe after Santaco decided to load taxis to full capacity on Monday despite lockdown regulations.

Commuters have also expressed disappointment that taxi fares will increase from Wednesday.

They said that many families would be hit hard by the increase as many were already grappling with job cuts and loss of income as a result of the lockdown.

Santaco in KZN said that it had so far not declared a shutdown because no vehicle had been impounded for ferrying commuters at 100% of the vehicle's capacity.

Lebohang Dube, a commuter, said that while he understood Santaco's decision, it's not acceptable.

"The whole point is to keep people safe, so if they fill taxi to 100%, it means that people are less safe."

Tankiso Moshoeshoe, another commuter, said that the public was being treated unfairly.

"A lot of families ar facing retrenchments, now we have to pay high prices for groceries, pay high prices for taxi fares and try to survive through COVID-19, it's just more problems for us."

Meanwhile, KZN Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli has called on Santaco to adhere to lockdown regulations, saying that government remained committed to discussions with the taxi industry.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.