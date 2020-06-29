Gauteng residents to pay more for hospital, ambulance services from 1 July

These amended regulations were presented by the Gauteng Department of Health for approval and will come into effect on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - An annual adjustment fee of 4.9% has been approved for services payable by patients at Gauteng hospitals, mortuaries and for ambulance services.

The provincial government is compelled by legislation to present every provincial regulation for scrutiny and approval by the legislature prior to them being passed.

The regulations give authorisation to the Department of Health to make adjustments to these fees on an annual basis to ensure that the department generates revenue to contribute to the provincial fiscus.

The Committee on Scrutiny of Subordinate Legislation approved regulations, which give effect to the 4.9% increase.

The committee said that it took into consideration the current unfavourable economic environment brought about by COVID-19 and its impact on ordinary citizens.

