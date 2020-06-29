Comedian Soli Philander expected to appear in court today

Philander was apprehended on Saturday after he took to social media where he alleged that a young girl was living with a paedophile in a District Six Community Centre.

CAPE TOWN - Comedian Soli Philander is expected to appear in court on Monday following his arrest at the weekend.

Philander was apprehended on Saturday after he took to social media where he alleged that a young girl was living with a paedophile in a District Six Community Centre. He called on authorities to act.

According to Western Cape police, Philander was arrested on charges of contravention of a protection order and common assault.

The police's Fredrick van Wyk said Philander was released on a warning on Saturday.

The 59-year-old is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday where more details around his arrest will be revealed.

Meanwhile, the Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez has removed the four-year-old girl from the District Six Community Centre.

Fernandez said the child had been taken to a place of safety amid an investigation.

