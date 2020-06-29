Casac: Mogoeng's Israel comments has brought judiciary, SA govt into disrepute

Mogoeng drew criticism last week after he seemed to publicly support Israel, contradicting South Africa's official foreign policy on one of the most contested political issues in the world.

JOHANNESBURG - The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casa) said that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's pro-Israel remarks had brought the South African judiciary into disrepute.

Pressure is now mounting from organisations and political parties for the Chief Justice to apologise for his sentiments, calling for the reputable judge to reconsider his comments for the credibility of the courts.

Casac's Lawson Naidoo said that despite Mogoeng claiming that he was speaking as a Christian rather than a jurist, his utterances have embarrassed the government and its international standing on foreign policy.

"Casac is of the view that the Chief Justice overstepped the mark in his foray into political statements that he's made regarding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This is a terrain that is exclusively reserved for government to determine foreign policy and the Chief Justice has brought both the judiciary and the government of South Africa into disrepute with his remarks."

