Barcelona to sign Miralem Pjanic from Juventus for initial €60m

The 30-year-old will move to the Camp Nou on a four-year deal once the current, delayed season has been completed.

MADRID - Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Bosnian international midfielder Miralem Pjanic from Juventus for an initial €60 million ($67.4m), plus a potential €5 million more in bonuses, the two clubs announced on Monday.

The two clubs earlier confirmed that Brazilian international midfielder Arthur Melo will move in the opposite direction to Juventus in a separate deal for €72 million plus a further €10 million in variables.

