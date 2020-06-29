20°C / 22°C
Barcelona to sign Miralem Pjanic from Juventus for initial €60m

The 30-year-old will move to the Camp Nou on a four-year deal once the current, delayed season has been completed.

FILE: Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic plays the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg football match between Lyon and Juventus at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France, on 26 February 2020. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

MADRID - Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Bosnian international midfielder Miralem Pjanic from Juventus for an initial €60 million ($67.4m), plus a potential €5 million more in bonuses, the two clubs announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old will move to the Camp Nou on a four-year deal once the current, delayed season has been completed.

The two clubs earlier confirmed that Brazilian international midfielder Arthur Melo will move in the opposite direction to Juventus in a separate deal for €72 million plus a further €10 million in variables.

