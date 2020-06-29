Autistic child (4) fatally knocked over by car on Golden Highway

According to the metro police, the boy who had autism, was walking on the highway alone on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - A four-year-old child has been knocked over and killed by a vehicle on the Golden Highway, in the south of Johannesburg.

According to the metro police, the boy who had autism, was walking on the highway alone on Sunday.

The parents of the child are now facing charges of neglect.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said: “The 28-year-old female driver was in the second lane from the left on the N1 north between Golden Highway and the N12 when the accident occurred. The female driver was not injured, a charge of culpable homicide will be investigated.”

