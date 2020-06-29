Altecia Kortje's murder accused abandons bail bid

Ryan Smith is charged with stabbing to death 27-year-old Altecia Kortje and her daughter Raynecia earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing a Belhar mother and her 7-year-old child has abandoned bail.

Ryan Smith briefly appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Monday.

The case against Smith had been delayed to verify his address and to continue with his bail application.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the address had been verified but that the accused had abandoned his bail bid at this stage.

The matter has now been postponed to 25 September for further investigation.

According to court documents, Kortje, who has two other children, and her daughter, were stabbed to death with a knife.

The motive has not yet been divulged in court.

Their deaths sent shockwaves through the Belhar community and were among several femicide cases that hade made headlines across the country in recent weeks.

