7 men die in bus crash near Graskop

The bus they were travelling in overturned on the R532 Highway on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven men have died in a bus crash near Graskop in Mpumalanga.

The bus they were travelling in overturned on the R532 Highway on Sunday night.

About 39 others were injured and have been taken to nearby hospitals.

Mpumalanga community safety department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said: “The MEC for community and security is sending condolences to the affected families and is wishing those who have been injured a speedy recovery. The MEC further calls on motorists to use roads with caution.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.