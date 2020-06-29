43 new COVID-19 deaths take toll to 2,456 in SA

There are, however, 68,925 recoveries across the country.

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that as of Sunday night, the number of coronavirus cases in South Africa is at 138,134.

In a statement on Sunday, the minister said the total number of deaths was at 2,456 after 43 new deaths were recorded.

There are, however, 68,925 recoveries across the country.

The Western Cape is still the epicentre with 60,445 confirmed cases, while the Northern Cape has 385.

Northern Cape, Free State, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the North West have all recorded below 10 deaths.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 28 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/nCrXoDK5aH — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 28, 2020