Technicians attend to hundreds of power outages across CT following heavy rain

Electrical infrastructure has been affected by the strong winds and rain.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Sunday said technicians were attending to hundreds of power outages across the metro following heavy rain.

Many houses were destroyed due to localised flooding in places including Khayelitsha.

The city's Charlotte Powell said: “Mopping up operations are continuing across the city. Power lines are being restored by the electricity department, informal settlement management is making assessments in informal settlements and issuing flood kits, which consists of plastic sheets.”

