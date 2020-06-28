Santaco to announce way forward after another failed attempt to meet with govt

Taxi bosses in KwaZulu-Natal are planning to increase fares and scrap some COVID-19 regulations related to loading restrictions.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is on Sunday afternoon expected to announce its final decision on expected taxi fare increases, following several failed attempts to meet with government.

Leaders in the industry were meant to meet with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula this week but this didn't materialise due to multiple unexplained postponements.

Associations have rejected the department's R1.1 billion relief package, which would have seen drivers receive R5,000 each.

But operators said this was not enough and were calling for the figure to be increased to R20,000.

In the absence of a solution on the impasse, Santaco has resolved to hold a media briefing on Sunday afternoon announce its way forward.

