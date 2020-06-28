Santaco says it will announce a way forward over threats to abandon regulations

Saturday’s government's planned meeting with taxi associations was postponed without explanation.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) on Saturday said it would announce a way forward regarding its threats to abandon COVID-19 related regulations.

The gathering has now been moved to Monday.

Taxi associations are not pleased with the transport department's R1.1 billion relief package, which will see each driver receive R5,000 each.

The sector said the money was not enough and drivers are asking for R20,000 per operator.

Minister Fikile Mbalula has long stressed that government simply could not afford to cough up more than the offer on the table.

