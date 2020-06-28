Over 500 WC school staff members & 100 learners test positive for COVID-19

These numbers continue to grow week by week while calls by teachers, governing bodies, unions and parents for schools to remain closed are also escalating.

CAPE TOWN - More than 500 staff members and over 100 learners at schools across the Western Cape have tested positive for COVID-19.

Learners in several grades are expected to return to the classroom next Monday.

Since learners in grades 7 and 12 returned to Western Cape schools on 1 June, 134 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Western Cape Education Department's latest reports received this past Friday, 557 school staff members have contracted the coronavirus.

This number includes educators and non-teaching staff.

Education MEC Spokesperson Kerry Mauchline said: “As community levels of infections rise, we must expect cases reported at schools to also rise.”

A number of pickets have been planned for the week ahead as concerned teachers and parents across the Cape call for schools to be closed at least until the COVID-19 peak has passed.

Learners in pre-grade R and grade R, grades 1 to 3, grade 6 and grades 10 as well as 11 are due to return to class next Monday, 6 July.

