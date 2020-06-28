Northern Cape man (60) to appear in court for raping his stepdaughter (7)

Police have also handcuffed two suspects who are believed to be related to the child.

CAPE TOWN - A 60-year-old Northern Cape man will appear in court on Monday after he was arrested for raping his seven-year-old stepdaughter.

Police have also handcuffed two suspects who are believed to be related to the child.

It's understood the assault started in January this year.

A medical exam has revealed that the child has been infected with sexually transmitted diseases.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Mohale Ramatseba said: “A seven-year-old was raped by a 60-year-old man outside Kimberly at a farm and members of the family violence and sexual offences unit arrested the three.”

This is the latest case that has been reported following many others in recent weeks including those of murder and violence against women and children.

South Africans across the country continue to call for perpetrators of abuse to be harshly punished.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.