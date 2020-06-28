Mthatha police officer arrested for kidnapping, murdering his wife

Four other suspects have also been apprehended.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape police officer has been arrested for the kidnapping and murder of his ex-wife in Mthatha.

The woman was kidnapped on 11 June and her body was found several days later.

The woman and her son were travelling from Tina Falls to Qumbu when she was forced to stop along the side of the road by the alleged suspects.

The men approached the victim's car and demanded money.

It's alleged one of the suspects fired a shot towards the woman and dragged her to their vehicle.

The woman's son was also assaulted. He, however, managed to flee.

The police's Thembinkosi Kinana said following an investigation, the five suspects were apprehended during the week: “The arrested suspects include two women who are sisters they are aged between 30 and 40.”

Three other men, including a Mthatha police officer who was the woman's ex-husband, were also apprehended.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

