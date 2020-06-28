Metrorail to gradually phase in services once given green light to resume

It's the last mode of transport to resume since lockdown regulations were relaxed under level three.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail on Saturday said once it's given the green light to start operating trains, services would be phased in gradually.

Taxis and buses have been operating albeit under strict conditions.

Trains will only be scheduled to stop at key stations while smaller stations will remain closed, at least for now.

Long-distance trains, however, remain prohibited.

Metrorail's Riana Scott said: “All modes of transport are now required to transport fewer passengers. Commuters are advised to consider multiple modes of transport to meet your commuting requirements.”

