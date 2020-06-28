Many CT homes affected by heavy rain after cold front makes landfall

Another cold front made landfall on Saturday bringing with it heavy rains, gale-force winds and sea swells.

CAPE TOWN - Many Cape Town homes have been affected by heavy downpours over the past 24 hours.

Flood kits have been sent to a number of informal settlements including Phola Park, Sophiatown in Happy Valley, Kanana in Gugulethu, and Philippi.

#ColdFront the western cape is experiencing heavy rains, gale- force winds. A tree has fallen on to s vehicle at the Maynardville library car park. Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says a fallen tree on the R300 has caused bumper -to- bumper traffic near Hindle Road. JK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 27, 2020

Sand and milling have also been provided.

Various roads across the city have also been flooded.

Roofs were blown off in the Phumlaniinformal settlement, Ottery and Macassar.

Several trees were also uprooted throughout the city.

A tree fell on a car at the Maynardville Library parking lot and on the R300, traffic came to a standstill after a tree was uprooted there.

The Disaster Risk Management Unit's Charlotte Powell said: “Power outages were also experienced in Philippi, Browns Farm, Hout Bay, Fish Hoek, Rondebosch, Mitchell's Plain, Wynberg, Constantia, Bishopscourt, and Plumstead.”

According to forecasters, the cold front will spread to the Southern Cape overnight.

