Lesufi to approach ConCourt to challenge Orania’s Afrikaans-only town status

Lesufi has called for the Orania to be reviewed, saying it didn’t symbolise inclusivity and democracy.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyza Lesufi on Saturday said he would approach the Constitutional Court to nullify Orania's legal status as an Afrikaans-only town.

The town, which was established in 1991 in the Northern Cape has been the subject of intense debate for years with a few thousand inhabitants, its own currency and flag.

Lesufi said he was consulting with his lawyers: “We are putting together a document to propose to the Constitutional Court to declare any agreement around Orania to be nullified and void. We’ve got a strong team and there is no way Orania can exist in our country. It does not fulfil the values of South Africa and those people that want to hide behind Orania will be exposed.”

