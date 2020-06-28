KZN Health still waiting for ventilators ordered in March as it only has 200

Over 7,700 people have contracted COVID-19 in the province, with 109 related fatalities.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department said it’s still waiting for the arrival of ventilators which were ordered in March.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said there are efforts to bolster the number of ventilators available for critical patients.

“As a province, we have just about 200 ventilators. There are other ventilators available in the private sector and that number is also about the same. However, we as government have also ordered new ventilators. We’ve ordered about 100 ventilators.”