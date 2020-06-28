Gauteng Health Dept says spike in COVID-19 cases due to eased lockdown rules

Gauteng has seen more cases rise in one day than the western Cape, which is considered the epicentre.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department on Sunday said the major spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the province was because of the movements due to eased lockdown restrictions.

Health authorities said this was not surprising as the country moved towards its peak in infections.

The provincial Health Department said it's continuing to observe cluster outbreaks from gatherings such as funerals.

The province recorded 2,598 new cases on Friday, which is the highest number of confirmed cases in a single day.

With Gauteng being the most populous province, senior health officials said it was not surprising that the numbers are increasing at this rapid rate.

The department's Kwara Kekana said: “We continue to observe cluster from gatherings. We, once again, want to caution the people of Gauteng to remain extra careful when attending and organising gatherings as per regulations. The numbers will continue to increase as we head towards the peak.”

Government has promised to intensify its screening and testing strategies across the country as it continued to fight the spread of COVID-19.

