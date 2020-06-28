Fita's legal battle with govt over cigarette sale ban may be far from over

The association is considering its options on whether to challenge the continued ban on the sale of cigarettes.

JOHANNESBURG - The legal action between government and Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) appears to be far from over.

The High Court in Pretoria dismissed with costs its application to have government's ban on the sale of tobacco products overturned.

It looks like it will be Fita versus government once again in court.

This time the association may appeal to a higher court as it remains illegal to buy cigarettes.

A final decision is yet to be taken.

Government has, however, stuck to its guns saying this was about the health of South Africans and best managing a pandemic that has affected the world.

National Assembly chairperson of the portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs Faith Muthambi said: “The Minister (Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma) is working together with the national command council to do what is necessary and what is required to ensure that the people of South Africa are safe.”

It’s not clear when the application will be heard.

Meanwhile, a court date for a separate legal battle between government and British American Tobacco has been set down for August.

