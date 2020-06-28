We will operate 100% loads, says Santaco despite lockdown regulations

Level 3 lockdown regulations stipulate that taxis are only supposed to load 70% of each vehicle's capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council has opted to defy coronavirus lockdown regulations and operate 100% loads in all taxis.

This was announced at a press conference by the council on Sunday.

After multiple delays, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula now says he will meet with taxi associations next week.

This comes after the highly anticipated engagement was postponed three times in the past two days. Mbalula was meant to meet with the industry on Sunday.

The discussions are meant to resolve issues surrounding the COVID-19 regulations affecting the industry and the rejected R1.1 billion relief package offered by government.

Taxi bosses are not happy with the offer, saying its not enough.

Department Spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said the minister is awaiting feedback from the National COVID Command Council before announcing a way forward on the matter.

"On Tuesday, Minister Mbalula will hear from the NCCC as to what has been decided and remember this is in regards to the industry's request for 100% loading capacity as well as inter-provincial travel without permits. He will then meet with the taxi industry to advise on the points that they've raised," she said.