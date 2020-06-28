13 people arrested in Mpumalanga for forcefully removing pupils from schools

A councillor in the Mmametlhake District is among those nabbed.

JOHANNESBURG - Thirteen people have been arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly forcefully removing pupils from schools out of fear they would contract COVID-19.

Authorities said the suspects travelled to several schools in Seabe village, entering schools and forcefully removed pupils from classes while intimidating teachers and disrupting learning.

The police's Leonard Hlathi said the group believed pupils were at risk of contracting the virus if they continued with the academic year.

"These people went to different schools where they forcefully removed children saying that they were protecting them from COVID-19. We even found old people, like an old lady aged 77 as well as a councillor who was participating in these wrong actions. These people have been arrested and are expected back in court on 14 August."

