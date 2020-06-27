Surge in Gauteng COVID-19 cases expected, says Health MEC Masuku

The number of active cases in the province has doubled in just one week and is at over 20,000.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said that the surge in cases in the province was to be expected and there was no need to panic.

Health MEC Bandile Masuku said that they were working on a strategy to address the growing numbers.

As the country approaches its COVID-19 peak, there are fears that Gauteng will be the epicentre of the pandemic once again.

Over the last seven days, the number of active cases has more than doubled in the province.

Deaths also increased to 114, while recoveries were standing at over 7,000.

But Health MEC Masuku said that there was no need to panic.

"The surge that we're seeing is an expected surge that we have been talking about. We still have to get to the peak."

Masuku said that they would intensify testing, particularly in areas identified as hot spots.

