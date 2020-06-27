State capture inquiry set to resume Monday with testimony from Popo Molefe

The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture is due to resume next week Monday after proceedings were halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The commission started last year in August, hearing testimonies from witnesses including former President Jacob Zuma.

Earlier this year, it was granted a final extension to continue proceedings by the High Court in Pretoria.

Monday's sitting will hear testimonies from former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe relating to allegations of corruption at the rail agency.

