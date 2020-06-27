Santaco meeting with Mbalula over COVID-19 relief package delayed again

JOHANNESBURG - Santaco said that it much awaited meeting with government had been delayed again and was now expected to take place later on Saturday.

The gathering was meant to take place earlier this week but was postponed to earlier today, before being moved again.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is set to meet with associations as part of ongoing consultations with the sector.

Taxi owners said that the department's R1.1 billion relief package was not enough to help operators affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted more money.

Mbalula is hoping to resolve the impasse at a meeting with taxi associations today, having previously mentioned that government simply cannot top the offer.

But Santaco is standing its ground, insisting that government's R1.1 billion won't go far enough.

The association said that it had been deeply impacted by restrictions placed on loading capacities during the national lockdown.

At the same time, Santaco in KwaZulu-Natal said that they’d resolved to load taxis to full capacity, increase taxi fares and resume operating on long-distance routes without permits from Monday.

The association has also threatened a total shut down in the province if their members were stopped by law enforcement or traffic officers.

