Restaurant venues to open from Monday, says Rasa

Restaurants, casinos and conference centres will reopen but under certain conditions, including all present COVID-19 protocols.

JOHANNESBURG - The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) said venues would open from Monday after Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced the easing of lockdown regulations in the sector.

Kubayi-Ngubane said that no alcohol or buffets would be offered at restaurants and adequate spacing, especially at tills should be applied.

"Demarcate a visible line at a distance of at least 1.5m from the point of sale serving counter to the customer and ensure customers queue at least 1.5m behind one another, or sideways, between customers queueing next to each other where two payment tills are open."

