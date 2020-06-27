20°C / 22°C
Over 1,600 COVID-19 patients in SA prisons have recovered

The Department of Correctional Services said most of the patients are prisoners, adding that more stringent measures are being introduced to bolster the fight against cluster outbreaks.

Pollsmoor prison in Tokai, Cape Town. Picture: EWN
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There are now more than 2,000 recorded cases of coronavirus in the country's prison's since the outbreak began – 500 of which are active cases.

The Department of Correctional Services said most of the patients are prisoners, adding that more stringent measures are being introduced to bolster the fight against cluster outbreaks.

However, the department said there are also some recoveries, indicating that the current interventions are also working.

Over 1,600 patients have recovered.

