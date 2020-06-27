NC girl (7) infected with STDs following alleged abuse by stepfather (60)

According to Northern Cape police spokesperson Mohale Ramatseba, the alleged abuse started in January this year.

CAPE TOWN - Kimberly police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his 7-year-old step-daughter.

The 60-year-old suspect was arrested this week.

"It was uncovered on the 25th of June and the town doctor's medical examination revealed that the child was also infected with sexually transmitted diseases."

The girl's stepfather and two of her family members have since been apprehended.

They are expected to appear in court on Monday.

The child has since been moved to a place of safety and social workers are assisting her.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man from Kathu, who allegedly raped a 72-year-old blind woman, has abandoned his bail application following a court appearance this week.

He remains in custody and is due back in the dock in August.

