Most Gauteng schools ready to welcome back more pupils in July, says department

National government published a set of directions on Tuesday which will see grades 1 to 3 as well as pupils in grade 6, 10 and 11 back at school from the 6 July.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said most primary and secondary schools will be able to operate as more pupils prepare to go back to class next month.

National government published a set of directions on Tuesday which will see grades 1 to 3 as well as pupils in grade 6, 10 and 11 back at school from the 6 July.

The department said while its aware of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the province, it will also continue to monitor pupils' return to school and implement all necessary measure to ensure all institutions are compliant.

“We are ready to receive the other learners, that is the grades in Gauteng. We’ll be doing a rotational process, learners will be rotating with some coming two days a week, some coming three days. That’s how we’re going to be managing it in Gauteng," said spokesperson, Steve Mabona.