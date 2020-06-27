Lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption must continue - Fedhasa

The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa's Jeff Rosenberg said that selling alcohol was crucial for making a profit.

CAPE TOWN - The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) said that lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption must continue.

The association's Jeff Rosenberg said that selling alcohol was crucial for making a profit.

"A part of enjoying a good meal is to have a glass of wine with your meal, so this is the next phase that needs to be lobbied for. I think one needs to take the win as far as restaurants are concerned, that they'll be able to operate and open their doors."

Tourism Department spokesperson Blessing Manale said that there were several risks associated with allowing alcohol consumption.

"If you allow only restaurants to start serving alcohol, taverns are going to start applying for restaurant licences. The reality of the matter is that we are still in a crisis and what we are trying to do is to save an industry rather than trying make life normal again."

