'Load reduction' to affect some Gauteng areas on Saturday night

The rolling power cuts are already being implemented in some regions and could last up until 10pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Heads up for residents in some areas in Gauteng - Eskom said it will implement what it's calling “load reduction” across the province on Saturday evening.

This will affect residents in Brramfischerville, Diepkloof, Orlando West, Lakeside and Orange Farm.

The rolling power cuts are already being implemented in some regions and could last up until 10pm.

The intervention is to stave off overloading on the power grid caused mainly by illegal connections and vandalism.

Eskom said while power cuts are in Gauteng for now, the risk of load shedding across the country has not been ruled out.

The power utility is urging South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.