Lesufi: AfriForum trying to silence me over Orania views

AfriForum is seeking legal action following claims by the MEC of an alleged assassination plot against him last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that he was prepared to face AfriForum in court after the lobby group filed for a defamation suit against him.

Lesufi has implied that the organisation is attempting to silence him following his recent remarks on Orania, an Afrikaner exclusive town in the Northern Cape.

"I have to acknowledge that AfriForum has been targeting me as an individual for the views I hold against racism and now that I've made my views public on Orania, they've dusted off an old accusation that I accused them of attempting to assassinate me and therefore they've put out a summons. They've raised this issue almost a year ago and the reason is because I spoke about Orania. They want to be relevant and they want to silence me."

However, AfriForum's Kallie Kriel said that the case had no link to Lesufi's call for the controversial town to be shut down.

"We can state unequivocally that Mr Lesufi is lying about the fact that this is linked to his tweet regarding Orania, this case was filed before he sent out that tweet, so it's ludicrous to try and link these two because there's no connection whatsoever."

